Stable supporting industries crucial to local manufacturing

Assembling cars at Saigon Transportation Mechanical Corporation (Samco). Việt Nam's industrial sector still grew 6.5 per cent year-on-year in the first three months of 2021 VNA/ VNS Photo An Hiếu HÀ NỘI – Stable supporting industries and restructuring of chains for industrial production are crucial to improving the country's manufacturing sector, according to Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). VCCI has worked out a plan to develop appropriate policies for supporting industries towards minimising reliance on imports of raw materials as well as reducing prolonged, simple and low-value-added processes, like packaging, production of manuals, and plastic components. This will enable Việt Nam to not only create more value and put the country in a better position in the global supply chain, but will create more opportunities for Việt Nam in terms of free trade agreements (FTAs). According to VCCI, high dependence on imports for supporting industries will lead to higher risks and increase the costs for enterprises. Đậu Anh Tuấn, VCCI's head of Legal Department, said Việt Nam's COVID-19 response could make it an attractive investment destination as economies seek to make their supply chains less dependent on China. Foreign investors were considering shifting investments to Việt Nam due to their trust in Việt Nam's safety amid the pandemic.

