Spurs fire manager Jose Mourinho

GONE: Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in the job. AFP/VNA Photo Paul Kennedy LONDON Tottenham Hotspur Football Club yesterday sacked manager Jose Mourinho. The bombshell dismissal comes less than a week before Tottenham are set to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Spurs have struggled in 2021, slipping down the Premier League and also crashing out of the Europa League. The Portuguese boss, who also managed Porto, Chelsea twice, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United, had been manager at White Hart Lane for 17 months. A statement released via the Tottenham website read: "The Club can announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. "Ryan Mason will take First Team training today and a further update will follow in due course." Chairman Daniel Levy added: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. "Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as… Read full this story

