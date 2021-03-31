Solutions introduced to help MSMEs in digital transformation

A study conducted recently by NextTech revealed that MSMEs make up 96.7 percent of all businesses in Vietnam, contribute 40 percent of GDP, and generate 60 percent of jobs. They have yet to benefit very much from digital transformation due to limited funding, the study found. The NextTech Group of Technopreneurs is a group of companies pioneering the emerging digitized commerce industry across Southeast Asia. Its digital transformation solutions are designed based on the essential needs of MSMEs and called Next360.vn, which provide comprehensive cooperation in all steps, from goods importation to capital allocation, sales management, financial and accounting administration, and personnel. For a maximum monthly fee of VND 560,000 (USD 24.3), businesses can access nearly 20 digital transformation products. NextTech has also launched NextAcademy, which aims to train consultants and conduct digital transformation to prepare the resources needed to help startups succeed in the process. Source: VNA

