Social insurance policies to be revised for people’s benefits

Bùi Sỹ Lợi, vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs. — Photo danviet.vn Bùi Sỹ Lợi, vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs, talks to Dân Việt newspaper about the advantages and disadvantages of the new points in the draft proposal to develop the amended Law on Social Insurance by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. What do you think about the implementation of the Law on Social Insurance over the years? The implementation of social insurance policies in general and the Law on Social Insurance 2014 in particular is quite good. However, it still reveals shortcomings. The proportion of people participating in compulsory social insurance is low and the number of voluntary participants is not high. By 2020, only 33.5 per cent of working-age people were taking part in social insurance. Nearly 32 million people of working age (about 66.5 per cent) have not participated. The maternity and sickness policies for labourers also have many shortcomings. In order to reach the target of 60 per cent of people taking part in social insurance by 2030, it is necessary to have basic solutions for policies and implementation. Therefore, the amendment and supplementation of…

