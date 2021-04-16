So that little hearts keep beating

IN PREPARATION: Dr Nguyễn Lý Thịnh Trường goes through Quốc Thiên's medical records. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Sơn By Minh Sơn The hardest time in the lives of the young couple may never have ended if their infant child didn't survive that afternoon. At about 3pm one day last February, Đỗ Văn Lượng, 35, from the northern province of Bắc Giang, clung tightly to his four-day-old son for the final time before leaving him with the medical staff. In just a few minutes, his son, Quốc Thiên, would enter into a life and death struggle at the National Children's Hospital (NCH). He was ready for Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) surgery, one of the most complicated heart operations, especially for new-borns. The infant had a heart deformity related to the arterial stem, a particularly dangerous condition for infants when not treated in time. HOLDING TIGHT: Đỗ Văn Lượng and his four-day-old son Quốc Thiên just before the surgery. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Sơn Dr Nguyễn Lý Thịnh Trường, director of the Heart Centre (CHC) at the NCH, and his colleagues carefully prepared for the surgery and were ready to do everything to save the little boy. The father said that although… Read full this story

