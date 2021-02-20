Sky Gate project offers artworks in digital form

The "Cổng Trời" (Sky Gate) project offers artworks by Vietnamese artists as NFTs (non-fungible item) at https://congtroi.org. Still photo taken from the website HCM CITY — "Cổng Trời" (Sky Gate), a project offering Vietnamese artworks in digital form, is expected to expose Vietnamese art to collectors worldwide. The project provides digital Vietnamese artworks as NFTs (non-fungible items) on KardiaChain, a blockchain platform founded by a Vietnamese team. Phạm Toàn Thắng, founder of "Cổng Trời", said: "The project creates opportunities for Vietnamese artists to step into the world." He added that with NFTs, collectors from anywhere in the world can access and own NFT artworks from Vietnamese artists. The items are guaranteed for ownership, uniqueness and global transfer value. In order to ensure authenticity and transparency of the artworks, "Cổng Trời" has invited eight well-known experts and artists to be curators, including Vương Duy Biên, former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Siu Quý, steering vice chairman of the HCM City Fine Arts Association; and Nguyễn Ngọc Lan, head of the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF). The project provides works by Vietnamese artists such as painter and sculptor Lương Lưu Biên, painter Trần Tuyết Lan, and photographer Văn Đình Huy. Art lovers and collectors can find their works at https://congtroi.org . Thắng said his team was working with the… Read full this story

