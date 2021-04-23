Sketches depict Đà Nẵng’s past and present

Hùng Vương street, a painting by late Nguyễn Đức Hạnh, depicts a downtown area of Đà Nẵng days in April 1975 after liberation. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum will host an exhibition of 60 paintings by late artist Nguyễn Đức Hạnh and young students at 78 Lê Duẩn Street from April 27 to May 20. The museum said the event, entitled Đà Nẵng city- Days After Reunification and Now, would celebrate the 46th anniversary of the Reunification Day and May Day holidays. Cồn Market in Đà Nẵng, a painting by Hồ Kim Thanh, will go on display at an exhibition in the city on April 29. Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum The exhibition will show off 35 sketches by late artist Nguyễn Đức Hạnh created from September 4, 1975, while 25 others were painted by young students from Đà Nẵng Technology and Science College of Đà Nẵng University. The exhibition will feature old images of the city from more than 40 years ago and new creations of the young generation on the rapid urbanisation of Đà Nẵng. View of Sơn Trà, a watercolour sketch by late… Read full this story

