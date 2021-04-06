SK Group to buy 16.26% stake in VinCommerce for $410m

At a Vinmart supermarket run by VinCommerce. SK Group will pay $410 million to acquire a 16.26 per cent stake in the company. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY — SK Group on April 6 announced the signing of an agreement with Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN) to acquire a 16.26 per cent stake in VinCommerce, one of Masan's subsidiaries, for a cash consideration of US$410 million. The transaction values VinCommerce at $2.5 billion. Masan and SK agree on Việt Nam's modern trade grocery retail explosive growth trajectory. The country's modern trade grocery retail market is expected to increase its share from 8 per cent of total retail to 50 per cent, making Việt Nam the fastest growing MT market in the Asia Pacific over the next decade. SK's investment validates Masan's turnaround execution capabilities: store network and assortment optimisation, continuous profitability improvement through disciplined commercial margin enhancement, and operating cost-saving rationalisation. As a result, VCM achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) breakeven in the fourth quarter last year and delivered positive EBITDA this year. The management expects to achieve positive EBIT in the second half of 2021. Woncheol Park, representative director of SK South… Read full this story

