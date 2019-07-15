Six Vietnamese students to compete at Int’l Mathematical Olympiad

They are Vuong Tung Duong from Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students (Northern Vinh Phuc province); Nguyen Kha Nhat Long from University of Science's High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, Hanoi; Nguyen Thuan Hung from Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students (Northern Hai Phong city); Nguyen Nguyen from University of Science's High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, HCM City; Vu Duc Vinh from Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students (Central Nghe An province); and Phan Minh Duc from Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for Gifted Students. These students have won prizes in the national examinations for excellent students. Notably, Phan Minh Duc will join the contest for the second time after bagging a silver medal at the IMO 2018. Vietnam has participated in the IMO since 1974, becoming the first Asian country to join the competition. The Vietnamese team ranked third at the IMO in 1999, 2007 and 2017. In 2004, Vietnam claimed four gold and two silver medals, while in 2018, all of the six Vietnamese students won medals, including one gold, two silvers, and three bronzes. Source: VNA
- Vietnamese students win six medals at international maths contest
- Vietnamese students win four medals at International Biology Olympiad
- First Vietnamese student gains perfect score on SAT 1
- Vietnamese students unhappy about the number of entrance exams they need to take
- CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2019: 7,71,214 students are participating in first stage of test
- ‘How to teach primary school students’ under new system: are educators qualified?
- No losses of Vietnamese citizens in Hong Kong reported yet: spokesperson
- Delhi boy who topped International Astronomy Olympiad 2019 wants to be Sheldon Cooper with emotions
- Vietnamese films to shine at Busan Int’l Film Fest
- Teaching students' high school marks are dropping, but universities say it doesn't matter
Six Vietnamese students to compete at Int’l Mathematical Olympiad have 291 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.