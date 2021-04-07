Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list

The Vietnamese billionaires, made up of five men and one woman, have a total net worth of US$16.7 billion. — vtc.vn HÀ NỘI — The 2021 Forbes Annual World’s Billionaires List included six Vietnamese nationals. The billionaires, made up of five men and one woman, have a total net worth of US$16.7 billion. Phạm Nhật Vương of Vingroup and the country’s first US-dollar billionaire tops the list with $7.3 billion, up by $1.7 billion from the previous year. He ranks 334th in the world’s most wealthy, a big jump from 2013 when he first made the list with $1.5 billion at 974th place. The country’s only female billionaire Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo made her fifth appearance this year with $2.8 billion in net worth. She is the vice chairwoman of HDBank and vice-president and CEO of VietJet Air. Trần Bá Dương, chairman and founder of THACO, also made it this year with a net worth of $1.6 billion. THACO initially started off as an auto dealer for foreign brands but has since gradually expanded to car assembly and manufacturing buses and trucks. Others on the list this year included Masan Group Chairman Nguyễn Đăng Quang, Hoa Phat Group Chairman Trần Đình Long and Techcombank chairman Hồ Hùng Anh. — VNS
