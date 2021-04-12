Six sets of remains of martyrs found in Kon Tum

The set of remains was identified as martyr A Duong, born in 1951 in village 1, Tu Mo Rong commune, former Dak To district (Tu Mo Rong district), Kon Tum province. Duong joined the military on June 16, 1966. Currently, Team K53 moved the remains to its unit for preservation and they will later hold a burial ceremony. Earlier, on March 28, according to the information from a local people named Luong Van Can, the team discovered and collected five sets of remains of fallen soldiers in Kon Cheo village, Dak To town, Dak To district. So far, Team K53 has found six sets of remains of martyrs in Dak To district, but only a set of remains has been identified. These sets of remains will be handed over to the Dak To district's Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs for a memorial and burial ceremony at the Dak To district War Martyrs' Cemetery. Translated by Song Anh

