Singaporean Prime Minister affirms high priority for relations with Vietnam

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong had a telephone conversation on April 20. VNA Photo: Dương Giang HÀ NỘI – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien-Loong on April 20 affirmed that Singapore gives high priority to relations with Việt Nam during his talk on the phone with his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính. Calling Chính to congratulate him over his election as Prime Minister of Việt Nam, Lee also appreciated Việt Nam's success in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in socio-economic development as well as external relations. In reply, Chính said he hoped to work closely with the Singaporean PM to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries across the fields. The two government leaders rejoiced at the positive developments in bilateral cooperation despite the difficulties brought by COVID-19. They noted that Singapore was the biggest investor in Việt Nam in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. They agreed to bolster joint work in fields of the countries' potential and strength, such as finance, information technology, agro-fisheries, education-training, and infrastructure, while seeking to expand cooperation in areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as clean energy, smart city, innovation, digital

