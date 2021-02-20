Singaporean PM affirms high priority for bilateral relations in phone call with Vietnamese counterpart

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính during his phone talk with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien-Loong on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien-Loong on Tuesday said his country gives high priority to relations with Việt Nam, during phone discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính. Calling Chính to congratulate him over his election as Prime Minister of Việt Nam, Lee also appreciated Việt Nam's success in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in socio-economic development as well as external relations. In reply, Chính said he hoped to work closely with the Singaporean PM to further promote the strategic partnership between the two countries across all fields. The two government leaders rejoiced at the positive developments in bilateral cooperation despite difficulties brought by COVID-19. They noted that Singapore was the biggest investor in Việt Nam in 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. They agreed to bolster joint work in fields of the countries' potential and strength, such as finance, information technology, agro-fisheries, education-training, and infrastructure, while seeking to expand cooperation in areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as clean energy, smart city, innovation, digital economy, as well as the sharing of experience… Read full this story

