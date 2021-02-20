Singapore to accept Digital Travel Pass in May

At Changi International Airport (Photo: straitstimes.com) Singapore (VNA) – Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said on April 5. Passengers will be able to share their pre-departure COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results with their airlines during check-in and on-arrival at the immigration checkpoints at Changi Airport. Earlier, the pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines. More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the pass. As an Asian business hub, Singapore, which has had relatively few coronavirus cases this year, has been a leader in developing and using technology during the pandemic and wants to be among the first countries to reopen to host international events. Airlines are hoping more countries will approve digital passes on apps to allow travel to resume faster and avoid complications and delays at airports where multiple checks on documents are required./. VNA

