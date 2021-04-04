Shop blaze in Hà Nội kills four, including 10-year-old girl

Firefighters in front of the store on Tôn Đức Thắng Street in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — A fire broke out late Saturday night at a baby clothes store on Tôn Đức Thắng Street in Hà Nội, leaving four members of a family dead, including a 10-year-old child and a pregnant woman. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night. At around 7.15am on Sunday morning, all four bodies were recovered and removed from the property. Authorities in Đống Đa District said on Sunday morning that the fire spread to all parts of the three-storey building (plus an attic) that was only accessible via the main gate on the first floor. Four victims have been identified. They were named as Nguyễn Thạc Thi, 81; his daughter Nguyễn Ánh Hồng, 40, who was three months pregnant; her husband, Đinh Hùng Vũ, 38; and their daughter, Đinh Hà Tuệ Mẫn, 10. They were all living at the house on 311 Tôn Đức Thắng Street. The first floor was the shop, while the second and third storeys were used as a storage space and living area. When the fire broke out at around midnight, firefighters and 10 firefighting trucks were dispatched and… Read full this story

