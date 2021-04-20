Shares rally on the rise of large-caps

A customer shops at Mobile World Group’s outlet in Hà Nôi. Shares of Mobile World Group (MWG) rose 3.7 per cent on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of MWG HÀ NỘI – Shares extended gains on Tuesday thanks to the outperformance of some individual large-cap stocks. The market benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) closed the session at 1,268.28 points, up 0.61 per cent or 7.7 points. The market breadth was negative as 187 stocks gained while 227 stocks decreased during the session. The market’s liquidity stayed high with over 843.6 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ23.1 trillion (US$1 billion). "VN-Index remained in green for most of the session and is currently close to the threshold of 1,270," said BIDV Securities Co. "On the market, investment cash flow decreased slightly. Meanwhile, foreign investors were net sellers on both HoSE and HNX. "Besides, market breadth turned to equilibrium with increased liquidity compared to the previous session. "According to current assessments, the VN-Index is likely to consolidate in the 1,260-1,280 zone in the next sessions," it said. Foreign investors net sold VNĐ553.02 billion on HOSE, including Vinhomes (VHM) (VNĐ340.4 billion), Vinamilk (VNM) (VNĐ129.4 billion) and Vietinbank (CTG)… Read full this story
