Shares gain on bank and real estate stocks

The Sun Avenue, a condo project developed by real estate company Novaland in HCM City’s District 2. Novaland (NVL) rose 4.3 per cent on Monday. — Photo novaland.com.vn The market closed higher on Monday as a series of banking and real estate stocks surged, propelling the indices. The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose 0.95 per cent, equivalent to 11.6 points, to 1,236.05 points. The market breadth remained neutral as 226 stocks climbed while 201 stocks fell and 62 ended flat. From the beginning of the afternoon session to the end of the trading day, system overload occurred and persisted, meaning trading changed little compared to the end of the morning session. The market liquidity was high with a trading volume of over 693 million shares, worth over VND16.8 trillion. "The market’s upturn momentum continued in the first session of the week thanks to the active movement of banking and real estate sectors," said BIDV Securities Co. "Investment cash flow decreased slightly compared to the previous session. Liquidity increased slightly and market breadth was neutral, reflecting the balance of buying and selling power after the market broke through the 1,200-point level. "Foreigners returned to be… Read full this story

