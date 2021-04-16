Over the past time, Factory Z121 has actively ensured resources for production and invested in new equipment, mechanized, and automated its production chains to raise productivity and the quality of its products. In addition, the factory produced defense products for training, combat readiness, and search and rescue missions of military units, contributing to the building of a gradually modernized army. The unit also manufactured dual-purpose products and other items for export. Speaking at the working session, General Phuong praised the efforts of the factory's workers in carrying out missions, especially in production and trade activities and asked the unit to pay special attention to ensuring a safe working environment and raising workers' skills. Translated by Tran Hoai
- Trans Dapt's LS Swap-in-a-Box kit for 1967-1969 or 1970-1981 GM F-Body
- Vietnamese Party delegation visits Laos
- How Trans People in Bathrooms Became the New 'Homosexual Plague'
- A General Is Now Running Our Federal Prisons, and It's Anyone's Guess What He's Going to Do
- Volkswagen ramps up China electric car factories, taking aim at Tesla
- MND, Ministry of Public Security step up collaboration
- 'No One Is Safe' as GM and Ford Cut Jobs and Costs
- Hit Man
- Value Propositions
- Honda to Close Its Only British Car Plant in 2021, but Says It Isn't Because of Brexit
Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong visits Factory Z121 have 205 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.