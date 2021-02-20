Sea grape cultivation thriving in coastal provinces

Sea grape producers in south central Khánh Hòa Province are now paying more attention to process and package to better attract domestic and overseas consumers. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân KHÁNH HÒA — Sea grape cultivation has become a route to prosperity for many people in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa due to increased demand for the product in Việt Nam and overseas. With productivity of 1-1.5 tonnes per hectare and a price of VNĐ35,000-40,000 per kilo, sea grape growers have enjoyed improved incomes. Sea grape grower Đặng Ngọc Thoại of Ninh Hải Ward, Ninh Hòa Town in Khánh Hòa said he earned a profit of VNĐ100-200 million per hectare from growing sea grapes. Now, he has about five hectares of sea grapes. In harvest time, he hires about 10 people to help collect, sort and process sea grapes. “Sea grape cultivation does not require huge investment but can bring stable income and jobs," he said. Besides his own products, Thoại also buys those of other growers in his neighbourhood to supply the domestic market and to export. However, like many other sea grape growers in the ward, Thoại is working in an area that is part of a delayed project. "Once the project… Read full this story
