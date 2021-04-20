SEA Games to be broadcast live on TV and social media sites

SEA Games Vietnamese 4x100m runners celebrate their win at the previous SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019. All events from this year’s Games, including athletes will be broadcast live on different media platforms. Photo baoquangninh.com.vn HÀ NỘI — All events at the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) will be broadcast live on television and social media sites, organisers revealed during a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday. The Việt Nam Sports Administration announced their sponsorship consultant Việt Content and Trading Joint Stock Company who will take care of marketing and finding local and international sponsors for the 31st Games and 11th ParaGames which will be held later this year in the capital city and neighbouring provinces. Vietcontent's Nguyễn Quốc Hưng said the company would represent the organisers to look for financial support which would help ensure the tournament's success. Vietcontent has built plans for the marketing project in which apart from live broadcast on television as usual, for the first time in history supporters could enjoy their beloved games live on social media and networks such as the Over-the-top app (OTT) and Facebook. Vietcontent promises to bring interesting content about the two sporting events to the community while creating activities to connect… Read full this story

