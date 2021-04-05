Schoolboy overcomes hardship to excel academically

Phạm Văn Thông helps his little sister study at home. Photos vietnamnet.vn HƯNG YÊN — Phạm Văn Thông was born in a uniquely challenged family, as his father suffers an intellectual disability and his mother has a history of epilepsy. Living in a downgraded house in a small village in northern Hưng Yên Province, Thông and his little sister usually faced a shortage of food due to his parents' illness. Difficulties never hindered the boy from his eagerness to study. In 2020, Thông passed the entrance exam to the province's gifted school. He is now one of the members of the school team entering the national excellent student exam in maths for the 2020-2021 academic year. "I still want to be born in this family" Hoàng Thị Quy suffers from epilepsy and Phạm Văn Hinh has an intellectual disability. They were in the same village in Dị Chế Commune in Tiên Lữ District and decided to live together to share their burdens in life. Quy gave birth to two children. During their childhood, the two children played together and Thông took care of his sister when he grew older. The whole family depended on the 2,500 square-metre rice and vegetable field and some additional income from making… Read full this story

