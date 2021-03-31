Saigon Classical Music presents “Voices of Instruments” concert

Saigon Classical Music Group will present the "Voices of Instruments" concert at the HCM City Union of Arts and Literature Associations on April 17. Photo from the organiser's Facebook page Saigon Classical Music Group will present the "Voices of Instruments" concert at the HCM City Union of Arts and Literature Associations on April 17. The show will feature works for clarinet, viola and piano by Rachmaninoff, Bach, Mozart and Max Bruch. The performances will highlight pianist Nguyễn Đức Anh, clarinetist Hoàng Ngọc Anh Quân, and violist Phạm Vũ Thiên Bảo. The concert will take place from 8-9 pm. The venue is at 81 Trần Quốc Thảo Street in District 3. Registration is available at www.ticketbox.vn. – VNS
