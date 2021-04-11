Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in Eurasian integration processes

In the article, the author wrote that the great role and potential of Vietnam in the field have yet to be fully evaluated and optimized. Vietnam is currently at the center of the global economy, he noted, adding that Vietnam is one of the leading countries in the ASEAN and is reinforcing its position by specific economic indicators. Right amid the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam still posted the GDP growth rate of 2.91 percent in 2020, which may reach 7.1 percent in 2021 as predicted by the United Oversea Bank, making it one of the fastest growing countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the author said. He also cited prestigious sources as saying that Vietnam is among the 40 largest economies in the world and the fourth in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The country is also one of the 10 fastest growing countries in the world and among 16 most successful newly-emerging economies in the globe. The expert asserted that Vietnam has shown the world that free trade has overcome all artificial barriers and restrictions. A stable and secure investment environment, guaranteed by the government of Vietnam, is one of the most reliable political foundations… Read full this story

