The Wall rock band will perform Way Back Home live show at the National University of Civil Engineering on April 17. Photo tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI — Late musician Trần Lập, the former leader of Bức Tường (The Wall) rock band, will reunite with other members "in a special way" in an upcoming concert, according to the current leader of the band, guitarist Trần Tuấn Hùng. The concert, entitled Trở Về (Way Back Home), will be held on April 17 at the National University of Civil Engineering, the band’s second at the venue 21 years after the first. "Lập and I were always looking forward to the opportunity to re-organise the show to pay tribute to the National University of Civil Engineering and demonstrate our achievements," said Hùng. "It is not understandable why such a simple wish has not been fulfilled for the past 21 years. After Lập passed away, we told ourselves that we had to make it by all means," he added. Way Back Home was also intended to take place last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the rock band but was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event will coincide with the fifth… Read full this story

Rock band The Wall to play concert at university have 246 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.