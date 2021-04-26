Report claims right to autonomy and self-determination

Female workers listen to advice on reproductive health at the Suối Dầu Industrial Zone in Cam Lâm District, Khánh Hòa Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân HÀ NỘI — Nearly half of women in 57 developing countries are denied the right to bodily autonomy, said a report released on Thursday. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)'s 2021 flagship report – State of World Population – was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the HCM Central Youth Union. For the first time, a UN report focuses on the topic of bodily autonomy, without fear of violence or having someone else decide for you. The report shows that in countries where data is available, only 55 per cent of women are fully empowered to make choices over healthcare, contraception and sexual relations. Only 71 per cent of countries guarantee access to overall maternity care. Only about 56 per cent of countries have laws and policies supporting comprehensive sexuality education. Addressing the launch, Nguyễn Tường Lâm, Secretary of the Central Youth Union, said: "The theme of this year's World Population Report "My body is my own" turns the spotlight on bodily autonomy. With the focus on comprehensive sexuality education and gender equality, the… Read full this story

