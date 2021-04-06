Replacing midfielder Dũng a headache for national team

Midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng (right) is a key player of national team. Photo goal.com Football HÀ NỘI — About two weeks since undergoing leg surgery, Đỗ Hùng Dũng is starting down the long road to recovery. Both Hà Nội FC and the Vietnamese national team will sorely miss Dũng as the midfielder faces at least six months out of action after his leg was broken in a horrific tackle by HCM City FC midfielder Ngô Hoàng Thịnh during a recent V.League 1 match. The 2019 Golden Ball winner will certainly miss the national team’s three remaining World Cup qualification games in Group G in the UAE from May 31 to June 15. Việt Nam are scheduled to meet Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia on June 11 and UAE on June 15. Việt Nam lead the group with 11 points and have a great opportunity to progress to the next phase, but will have to do so without Dũng. In the previous 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Dũng played all five games for a total of 427 minutes and is coach Park Hang-seo’s top central midfielder thanks to his ability to bring coherence to the team’s play. Midfielder Đỗ Hùng Dũng is the 2019 Golden Ball winner…. Read full this story

