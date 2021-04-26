​​​​​​​Recruitment demand soars in textile & garment, IT sectors

A company interviews candidates at a job fair held at HCM City International University under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City. VNS Photo Gia Lộc HCM CITY — The effectiveness of free trade agreements, especially the EU– Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement, has helped to increase export orders for textile and garment enterprises in Việt Nam, leading to high recruitment demand in the first and second quarter, according to Navigos Group, a recruitment service provider in Việt Nam. Compared to the same period in 2020, the recruitment demand in this industry has risen by 50 per cent to 60 per cent, especially for middle and senior management positions. Textile and garment enterprises are in need of many positions in both production and commercial office departments in Southeast Asia and Việt Nam. Candidates are required to have working experience in countries in the Southeast Asia region, including Việt Nam. However, many Vietnamese candidates meet the professional criteria but lack working experience in the region. The Federation of Labour and companies in the textile, garment and footwear industries in the southern province of Bình Dương said that many workers are needed. Representatives in human resources at companies have set up a small booth on an industrial park campus for recruitment, according to Sài Gòn Giải Phóng… Read full this story
