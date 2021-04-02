Quảng Trị Youth Union helps poor kids stay in school

Members of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of Quảng Trị Province guides a local student to learn. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thuỷ QUẢNG TRỊ — The sight of the blue shirts of Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union members of central Quảng Trị Province has become familiar to the people in Hải Dương Commune, Hải Lăng District. Their work has helped dozens of children in extremely difficult circumstances stay in school and look forward to a brighter future. Lê Minh Đức, a second-grade student from Nhiên Khánh Village, lives with his grandparents because his mother died and his father has to work far from home to earn a living. Every month, Đức receives encouragement and VNĐ300,000 (US$13) from the local Youth Union. “The youngsters visit my family every month and help me learn. I’m so happy and will try my best to study well,” Đức told Tin Tức (News) online newspaper. Đức is one of 77 children in an extremely difficult situation that the Youth Union of Quảng Trị Province has supported. The programme to help poor kids was launched by the Youth Union in 2015 in Vĩnh Hà and Vĩnh Sơn communes, Vĩnh Linh District. The work has received a positive response… Read full this story

