The PAPI report shows an incremental improvement in national governance and public administration performance during the 2016-2021 Government term. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Quảng Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces' performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881. The 2020 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) Report, released on Wednesday morning, showed an incremental improvement in national governance and public administration performance during the 2016-2021 Government term. Quảng Ninh Province was followed by the Mekong Delta’s Đồng Tháp Province (46.961) and northern Thái Nguyên Province (46.471). As a policy monitoring tool that assesses citizen experiences and satisfaction with government performance, PAPI measured eight dimensions: participation at local levels, transparency, vertical accountability, control of corruption, public administrative procedures, public service delivery, environmental governance and e-government. Based on the aggregate scores, the 63 provinces and cities across Việt Nam are divided into four groups including the 16 best performers, 16 high-average performers, 15 low-average performers and 16 poor performers. "New features of the 2020 PAPI Report include insightful findings on the performance of local governments across two terms (2011-2016 and 2016-2021); experience of internal migrants with… Read full this story

Quảng Ninh Provine tops public administration performance index have 267 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.