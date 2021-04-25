Quảng Ngãi Province to open new bridge for traffic

Cổ Lũy Bridge spans the Trà Khúc River in central Quảng Ngãi Province. The bridge will help boost traffic from Quảng Ngãi to Quảng Nam and Bình Định Province as well as help the smooth connection with Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy of Trần Lan Anh QUẢNG NGÃI — The central province of Quảng Ngãi will put into operation the first cable-stayed Cổ Lũy bridge after four years of construction, boosting traffic infrastructure connection between the province with neighbouring provinces of Quảng Nam and Bình Định. The bridge will be officially opened for traffic on the country's Reunification Day (April 30). Deputy head of the provincial managing board of construction investment and traffic works, Lê Tới said the four-lane bridge, which was built with a total investment of VNĐ2.250 trillion (US$97.8 million), spans the Trà Khúc River to link Tịnh Khê and Nghĩa Phú communes as well as the coastal road of Dung Quất-Sa Huỳnh. The bridge was approved technically last October, but several preparation works and entrance projects took more time for completion, Tới said. The 3.7km bridge with 31 spans was seen as one of the key projects of the province that would help promote socio-economic development and cargo… Read full this story

