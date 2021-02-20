Quang Ngai prioritises investment promotion for supporting industries

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA) Quang Ngai – Supporting industries will be a focus of an investment promotion plan released by central Quang Ngai province for 2021. It has earmarked close to 2.2 billion VND (95,500 USD) to implement activities to attract investment to local projects in supporting industries, petrochemicals, high-technology, seaports, logistics, clean technology, hi-tech agriculture, urban infrastructure, and tourism and services. The province also wants to lure more investment this year into housing, services, and utility development projects for workers at the Dung Quat Economic Zone and local industrial parks. According to the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Quang Ngai Industrial Parks Authority (DEZA), it will invite new investors to set up business in the province this year via existing investors and provide support in regard to site clearance and public administration services. It will also help enterprises tackle the challenges and speed up the progress of licensed projects while offering all possible conditions for luring new capital, it said. The province plans to hasten the progress of a number of projects, including an industrial, urban, and service complex at the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) Quang Ngai, the Dung Quat Refinery expansion, the Hoa Phat Dung Quat Iron and… Read full this story

