Quảng Nam Province praised for improved breastfeeding statistics

A mother and newborn in skin-to-skin contact at the Quảng Nam Provincial General Hospital. — Photo courtesy of Alive & Thrive QUẢNG NAM — Half of all childbirths in Quảng Nam Province now take place in ‘Centers of Excellence for Breastfeeding’, ensuring thousands of newborns and their mothers have access to quality newborn care and breastfeeding support. A survey from the Alive & Thrive initiative showed there were 23,600 newborns in Quảng Nam Province in 2020, of which 12,500 babies were delivered at Centers of Excellence for Breastfeeding. The statistics were revealed at a workshop on Tuesday to discuss efforts in the province to build a network of universal family-friendly health services, which also provides more equitable access to newborn care and breastfeeding support for ethnic minorities and families with special needs. Supported by Irish Aid through the Alive & Thrive initiative, the Centers of Excellence for Breastfeeding model in Việt Nam aims to improve quality of maternal and newborn care and promote the implementation of the ‘Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding’ in health facilities. "We are delighted to know that up to one in four babies will be born in a Center of Excellence for Breastfeeding in Việt Nam by 2022… Read full this story

