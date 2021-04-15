PV Gas accompanies the 2021 National Tennis Championship in Dak Nong

The event will take place from April 14 to 18 at the tennis courts of the provincial Party Committee and the Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development – Dak Nong branch. The tournament is seen as an opportunity for the Vietnam Tennis Federation to select hopefuls for the national tennis team to participate in the upcoming Sea Games 31 in Bac Ninh province, as well as in international and national tournaments. More than 80 tennis players from 11 clubs across the country will compete in the tournament. The event also saw the participation of Vietnamese tennis star Ly Hoang Nam – the player who was sponsored by PV GAS. With a total prize value of up to VND 150 million, the male and female winners will receive VND 40 million and VND 30 million, respectively. Moreover, the matches of the tournament and the opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live on national and local television channels. Translated by Chung Anh

