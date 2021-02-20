Prudential achieves solid growth in 2020, accounts for 30% of industry claims payouts

A Prudential Vietnam customer care centre in HCM City. Prudential reported excellent growth last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY — Prudential Vietnam reaffirmed a year of sustainable growth and enhancements in its business operations in 2020, while continuing to prioritise the health and wealth of customers and contribute to the country's economic development. Prudential achieved total revenues of VNĐ33.97 trillion (US$1.46 billion) last year, including VNĐ24.7 trillion ($1.06 billion) from insurance activities, an increase of 12.6 per cent from 2019. Revenues from new business were up 8.7 per cent to VNĐ5.479 trillion. In response to the pandemic, Prudential Vietnam made timely adjustments to its operations including adopting new ways of working and optimising costs, resulting in a rise in its pre-tax profits to VNĐ2.8 trillion ($120.8 million). Last year the company remained highly solvent, with a solvency margin of almost 140 per cent, underscoring its ability to safeguard customers' finances. The strong results also underscore Prudential's continued strengths in its insurance business. The company reported total assets of VNĐ124.28 trillion ($5.34 billion), an increase of 19.7 per cent from 2019, while its total investment capital in the economy was VNĐ112.21 trillion ($4.8… Read full this story

