A traffic jam during rush hour in Thanh Xuân District in Hà Nội. Vehicle emission is one of Việt Nam’s biggest source of pollution. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Steering Committee of the project ‘Support to Việt Nam for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement’ (VN-SIPA) held its second meeting in Hà Nội yesterday with the participation of representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành highlighted the project's support in implementing Việt Nam's nationally determined contributions (NDC) and the Paris Agreement on climate change. To speed up the project, he asked participants to make proposals and discuss the 2021 plan, especially activities relating to State management of climate change and enhancing Việt Nam's role and responsibility as a signatory to the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Weert Borner, Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Việt Nam, noted Việt Nam was one of the first countries to build an action plan to realise the Paris Agreement and one of the first to submit and update its NDC. He said the VN-SIPA supports Việt Nam in creating the necessary conditions for the deal, to… Read full this story
- First trains for Nhổn-Hà Nội Station railway project to arrive in Việt Nam next year
- Int’l media highlight Viet Nam’s economic achievements
- Việt Nam values relations with France: Party official
- Ben Tre urged to meet high standards set by EU trade agreement
- Banks keen on green projects
- Oil giants sign cooperation agreement
- NAPAS, MIR signs co-operation projects
- Belgian-funded climate change response project inaugurated in Ninh Thuan province
- Vietnam welcomes Russian companies to oil and gas projects in continental shelf
- ADB and DHD sign $37m loan agreement for Southeast Asia's floating PV solar project
Project to implement Paris Agreement in Việt Nam to be sped up have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.