Project to implement Paris Agreement in Việt Nam to be sped up

A traffic jam during rush hour in Thanh Xuân District in Hà Nội. Vehicle emission is one of Việt Nam’s biggest source of pollution. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Steering Committee of the project ‘Support to Việt Nam for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement’ (VN-SIPA) held its second meeting in Hà Nội yesterday with the participation of representatives from ministries, sectors, and localities. Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành highlighted the project's support in implementing Việt Nam's nationally determined contributions (NDC) and the Paris Agreement on climate change. To speed up the project, he asked participants to make proposals and discuss the 2021 plan, especially activities relating to State management of climate change and enhancing Việt Nam's role and responsibility as a signatory to the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Weert Borner, Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Việt Nam, noted Việt Nam was one of the first countries to build an action plan to realise the Paris Agreement and one of the first to submit and update its NDC. He said the VN-SIPA supports Việt Nam in creating the necessary conditions for the deal, to… Read full this story

