Project approved to boost growth of agricultural biotech industry

Vietnam is expected to master a number of new-generation biotechnologies by 2030 under the project, producing highly-applicable products and raising the number of biotechnology firms in the agro-forestry-fisheries sector by 30 percent compared to the 2021-2025 period. By 2030, Vietnam's agricultural biotechnology industry is hoped to be at the same level of development as those in leading countries in the region and the world. The project will support biotechnology firms and science-technology and technology transfer organizations, while strengthening personnel training in the field. To this end, it defines six missions and five solutions, including the building and development of a legal system as well as mechanisms and policies to promote the growth of the biotechnology industry, increase international cooperation in the field, and strengthen communications to raise public awareness about the agricultural biotechnology industry. In particular, biotechnology businesses will be developed to produce agricultural products at industrial scale to promote safe and organic farming, along with bio products serving the processing and storing of farm produce, and vaccines and medicines for aquatic farming and breeding. Source: VNA
- UNH aquaponic facility built to boost local agriculture
- Airglades Airport expansion may boost growth in Hendry County
- Food and Agriculture Grants Will Boost Businesses in Holland, Onaway, Conklin
- African Development Bank boosts Cameroon livestock and fish farming with €84 million loan
- Innovest Global: Strong Fundamental and Technical Analysis Puts Company In Great Position -- Spotlight Growth
- Five roots to Central Africa’s industrialization
- Hemp, Inc. Applauds Illinois Governor for Legalizing Industrial Hemp
- MJ Biotech, Inc. Entered Into Joint Venture Agreement with Drinks 24 Ltd
- GroGenesis Enters Industrial Hemp Market with Organic Agricultural Input
- Vectren Shareholders Approve Merger with CenterPoint Energy
Project approved to boost growth of agricultural biotech industry have 265 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.