Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 24 attended the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting held at the ASEAN Secretariat's headquarters in Jakarta, the first in-person meeting of its kind in 2021. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ASEAN Leader's Meeting (Photo: VNA) Sharing concerns of other participants on the Myanmar situation and ASEAN's role, Chinh affirmed that Vietnam, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and the president for April, has worked to create favourable conditions for the ASEAN member nations to collaborate closely at UN forums in mobilising support for the bloc's efforts in approaching and finding suitable solutions to the Myanmar issue. At their meeting, ASEAN leaders focused on discussing ASEAN Community building, the bloc's external relations, and issues of regional and international concerns. They said facing many challenges to regional peace, stability and development, more than ever, ASEAN needs to push for solidarity and mutual assistance to overcome difficulties and sustain its centrality and position. Stepping up COVID-19 response and promoting comprehensive recovery are among the top priorities of the bloc at the moment. The leaders agreed to continue effectively implementing pandemic-response initiatives passed last year, particularly completing and conducting a plan for… Read full this story

Prime Minister attends ASEAN Leader’s Meeting have 233 words, post on dtinews.vn at April 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.