President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (second from left) and army’s officers plant trees to commemorate the late President Hồ Chí Minh at the K9 – Đá Chông historical site in Ba Vì District on the outskirts of Hà Nội on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc took part in a tree-planting campaign to commemorate the late President Hồ Chí Minh at a historical site on the outskirts of Hà Nội on Tuesday. The campaign is part of the Government's initiative to plant one billion trees nationwide by 2025. It was launched by Minister of Defence, Colonel General Phan Văn Giang, at the K9 – Đá Chông site in Ba Vì District, which served as a workplace for the late President and central Government between 1960 and 1969. Speaking at the ceremony, President Phúc praised the army's efforts to plant trees in areas where their units are based. "The army's forces have done a great job organising tree and forest planting campaigns where they are stationed, especially those based in midland and mountainous areas. It has helped improve the local environment, sceneries, and the life of local residents," he said. He urged the defence ministry to… Read full this story

President plants trees to commemorate Hồ Chí Minh have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.