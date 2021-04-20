President attends Boao Forum for Asia

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised achievements of the Boao Forum for Asia over the past two decades in his video speech at the opening ceremony of the event held in Boao city of China's Hainan province on April 20.VNA Photo: Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI – President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc praised achievements of the Boao Forum for Asia over the past two decades in his video speech at the opening ceremony of the event held in Boao city of China's Hainan province on April 20. The President hopes the forum continue being a communications channel for politicians, scholars, and businesses regarding key matters in the region. Amid unprecedented challenges facing the world, no country could solve these difficulties by itself, the President noted. He said that only cooperation and solidarity could bring about success and join actions of nations were needed for inclusive and sustainable growth that ensures safety for the people. Phúc highlighted a number of issues that require special attention from countries. They included promoting cooperation in disease control and prevention; ensuring opportunities to access vaccines at reasonable costs; maintaining macroeconomic stability and facilitating trade and investment; mobilising resources for sustainable and inclusive economic development towards the realisation of the… Read full this story

