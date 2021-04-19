Portrait by late Vietnamese painter breaks price record

Portrait de Mademoiselle Phương by painter Mai Trung Thứ. Photo sothebys.com HÀ NỘI An oil painting on canvas entitled Portrait de Mademoiselle Phương (Portrait of Mademoiselle Phương) by painter Mai Trung Thứ has sold at an auction for the highest price paid for Vietnamese art. Offered in the auction Beyond Legends: Modern Art Evening Sale of Sotheby’s Hong Kong, the painting was sold for a record price of US$3.1 million on Sunday. With a guide price of $500,000, the price of the painting eventually reached $2.573 million. After taxes and fees were added, the price totalled $3.1 million. This is more than double the previous highest valued auction sale which the painting Khỏa Thân (Nude) by Lê Phổ, which sold for $1.4 million. Portrait of Mademoiselle Phương was painted by Mai Trung Thứ (1906-1980) in 1930, when he was an art teacher at Lycée Français de Hue (a French High School in Huế). Mai Trung Thứ is pictured in 1964 As one of the first artists who graduated from the first course of the Fine Arts College of Indochina, or Ecole des Beaux-Art de l’Indochine, in Hà Nội he was classified as one of the four most renowned Vietnamese artists based in France, together with Lê Phổ,… Read full this story

