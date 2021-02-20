Popular poet passes away

HÀ NỘI — Popular poet and playwright Hoàng Nhuận Cầm suddenly passed away on Tuesday afternoon. He was 69. "Poet Cầm accepted an invitation to join a live programme at the Radio Voice of Vietnam on Tuesday," said poet Trần Đăng Khoa. "He normally arrives on time. But that day, when the show had almost started he did not appear. The team called him yet received no answer. Then his family members broke into his house to find he had passed away. He died at some 2-3pm that day." Poet Hoàng Nhuận Cầm talks about the value of books to young people in the northern province of Bắc Giang earlier this month. — Photo tienphong.vn According to poet Hữu Việt, a close friend of Cầm, he has been suffered from lung disease for the past few years Cầm was born in 1952 in Hà Nội. He was the first son of renowned music composer Hoàng Giác. Cầm joined the army in 1971 when he was studying at the Hà Nội General University. He fought against the American invaders in Division 325B in Quảng Trị Province, the site of some of the fiercest battles during the American War in Việt Nam. In 1975,… Read full this story

