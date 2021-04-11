Politburo member visits policy beneficiaries in Tuyen Quang

The event also saw the participation of member of the Secretariat of the PCC and Head of the PCC's Commission for Mass Mobilization Bui Thi Minh Hoai; Secretary of the Tuyen Quang provincial Party Committee Chau Van Lam; and the provincial leaders and leaders of departments and branches. On this occasion, Mrs. Mai and Hoai presented 20 gifts to national contributors and needy ethnic minorities in the locality. Addressing the event, Mrs. Mai congratulated Xuan Quang commune on its socio-economic development success, especially the effective implementation of the national target program on the building of new-styled rural areas. She hoped that local people in Xuan Quang commune and ethnic minority people in Chiem Hoa district would promote their traditions of a revolutionary land and effectively implement patriotic emulation movements, thereby contributing to promoting the country's development. Meanwhile, Tuyen Quang province was asked to create the best conditions for communes to complete the national target program on the building of new-styled rural areas. Translated by Chung Anh

