PM Chính presents nominations for new cabinet members to National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — Newly elected Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday presented to the National Assembly a list of nominees for 14 positions, including two deputy prime ministers and 11 ministers, for his new cabinet. Lê Minh Khái, former head of the Government Inspectorate and Lê Văn Thành, Secretary of the Hải Phòng City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Council, were nominated for the deputy PM posts. Khái, born in 1964 in the Mekong Delta province of Bạc Liêu, holds a bachelor's degree in politics and a master's degree in economics. Since March 2007, he has served as Vice Government Inspector General, Vice Secretary of Bạc Liêu Party Committee, Chairman of Bạc Liêu People's Committee, Secretary of Bạc Liêu Party Committee, and eventually Government Inspector General. Thành, born in 1962 in the northern province of Hải Phòng, holds a masters in economic management. Thành served as the Vice Chairman of Hải Phòng People's Committee, then Secretary of Hải Phòng Party Committee, and eventually Chairman of Hải Phòng…

