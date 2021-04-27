PM calls for vigilance against COVID-19

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries, agencies, localities, units and individuals to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and raise their sense of responsibility for public health. He made the request during a Cabinet meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control on Monday, which was held amid the complex developments of the pandemic globally. According to a document on the meeting issued by the Government Office, the PM pointed out the high risk of pandemic resurgence in Viet Nam as its neighbouring countries were facing spikes in cases. Given this, it was hard to complete the dual tasks of socio-economic development and fighting the pandemic, he said. The leader urged ministries, agencies and localities to stay updated on the COVID-19 situation at home and in foreign countries, and seriously implement prevention and control measures. He reiterated the need to follow the Ministry of Health's 5K message: khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration). Any violations must be strictly punished in line with the regulations of the Party and laws of the State, the… Read full this story

