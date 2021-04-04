PM calls for drastic measures to develop Mekong Delta

A farmer harvests dragon fruit in Mekong River Delta province of Bình Thuận. —VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thanh HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked ministries, agencies and localities to take drastic measures to boost the development of the Mekong Delta region. The region accounts for 19 per cent of Việt Nam's population and 12 per cent of the country’s size is the nation’s biggest agriculture hub. It contributes half of the national rice production, 95 per cent of the rice exports, 65 per cent of aquaculture production, 50 per cent of fish exports and 70 per cent of fruit exports. The region plays a key role in ensuring the security, political and economic development of Việt Nam, so has received a lot of resources to make uses of its advantages and thrive, particularly as it is hard-hit by climate change. To boost the region's sustainable development, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been assigned to be a contact point to collect local and international contributions for a new national strategy on sustainable development in the Mekong Delta with climate change-responding measures. PM Phúc assigned the Ministry of Transport to work with agencies and localities to develop transport infrastructure in the region. Resources… Read full this story

