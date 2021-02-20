PM appoints 3 new Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung The Prime Minister has signed a decision to appoint Mr Pham Binh Minh, Dao Viet Trung and Nguyen Van Tho as Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs. Meanwhile, Mr Tran The Ngoc will take over the position of Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Mr Le manh Hung will be appointed Deputy Minister of Transport. The Prime Minister has signed retirement decisions for two Deputy Ministers of Training and Education, namely Mr Nguyen Van Vong and Mrs Dang Huynh Mai. Another official to retire is Mrs Chau Hue Cam, Deputy Minister of Trade. In early August this year, the Prime Minister also appointed over 20 Deputy Ministers, including 7 Deputy Ministers of Trade, 6 Deputy Ministers of Information and Media and 4 Deputy Ministers of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Source: TTOL Translated by Vu Hung
- Prime Minister appoints new deputy ministers
