by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà Last week seemed to go on for longer than most, despite a national holiday commemorating the legendary "founding fathers" of Việt Nam falling right in the middle of it. The acts and deeds of the Hùng Kings have long been regarded as legend, though. But if you found yourself at Kings Hùng Temple in Phú Thọ Province during the week, you would have found monuments to all of these Kings, legend or not. One of the most popular Hùng Kings was the 7th, Hùng Chiêu Vương, who won a challenge his father arranged among his 20 sons to find the most exquisite items the land possessed, as an act of filial piety. Lacking the resources to venture far and wide, he instead created a dish that rich and poor alike could indulge in – bánh chưng and bánh dày sticky rice cakes. The simple yet meaningful square cakes resemble the earth, with green foliage, the rice and beans the forest, providing meat, and white sticky rice the sky. Legend has it that Lang Liêu was a prince, but he lived poorly and lost his mother early in his life. When his father the King arranged the contest, Lang… Read full this story

Please, no new festivals until post-pandemic have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.