Phú Quốc Island among world’s 15 best islands to retire

Bãi Dài Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches on Phú Quốc Island. — Photo vntrip.vn HCM CITY – Phú Quốc Island, in the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang Province, has been named as one of the world’s best 15 islands to retire to, thanks to its beaches, low cost of living and rich culture. It was one of four Asian islands to break into the global list released by Irish publisher International Living, which focuses on overseas retirement. Việt Nam’s largest island has also been named among 15 best islands in the world to retire on in 2021 by www.travelawaits.com. Phú Quốc is much loved by retirees thanks to its variety of urban to rural areas to live in. It's also appealing because of its many beaches and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in tropical weather. Experts covering overseas retirement trends for more than 40 years have released their latest picks, said the tourism website. Criteria for top 15 list include "the ability to live a simpler, more peaceful life, without breaking the bank," it added. The website noted that Phú Quốc may be a bit more expensive to live than the mainland since goods need to be flown or ferried in. "Still, it's appealing to retirees… Read full this story

