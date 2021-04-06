This project is of special significance in terms of military-defense. Together with Phan Thiet civil airport, which will be built in the BOT (build-operate-transfer) form, it will have a designated capacity of two million passengers a year. According to a plan of the national aviation transport development to 2020, with a vision to 2030, Phan Thiet Airport is a level 4E and civilian-military airport. It also serves international flights, with a 3,050 meter runway, thereby contributing to promoting the socio-economic development of the locality and the Central region of Vietnam. Over the past time, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has strictly directed its affiliated units to complete investment procedures for the construction of the project. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022 and will meet training and combat readiness requirements of the Air Defense – Air Force (ADAF) Service, contributing to building a modern Vietnam People's Army by 2030. During the event, General Don asked the service to map out plans for the implementation of the project as scheduled with high quality and absolute safety. In addition, the MND's functional units were requested to instruct the ADAF Service to carry out the project. Meanwhile,… Read full this story

Phan Thiet airport to start construction soon have 295 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.