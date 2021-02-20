PetroVietnam outperforms business targets in first quarter

PetroVietnam’s first-quarter online meeting connected different locations On April 7, 2021 PetroVietnam hosted a periodical online meeting with leaders of its member units to review production and business activities in March and the first quarter, as well as discuss operation plans in April and in the upcoming quarters. The meeting was presided over by PetroVietnam CEO Le Manh Hung, with the presence of chairman of the Members’ Council Hoang Quoc Vuong, other executives of the group and leaders of related member units. Seventeen out of its 22 units have been operating profitably, among them 12 out of 17 units posted fair growth compared to similar period in 2020. The leaders heard that in the first quarter of this year, PetroVietnam outperformed all consolidated financial targets, with the group contributing more than VND19 trillion($826 million) to the state coffers, reaching 118 per cent of the quarter's set projection and up 3 per cent on-year. 17 out of its 22 units have been operating profitably, and 12 of these 17 units posted fair growth compared to the same period in 2020. To post such positive results, the units have taken drastic cost-saving measures, helping to curtail as much as VND2.835 trillion ($123.26 million) in… Read full this story

